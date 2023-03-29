Recalled in Canada: Change tables over entrapment hazard, hoodies due to risk of choking
Health Canada has issued two recalls, one for change tables over an entrapment hazard and another for bamboo nursing hoodies due to a risk of choking.
The health agency says eight of the recalled bamboo nursing hoodies were sold at Yo Mama Maternity in Edmonton from November 2021 to December 2022. The hoodies came in a variety of colors and sizes.
According to Health Canada the hoodies are made from bamboo, acrylic and spandex, and feature a drawstring closure as well as concealed zippers at the chest for breastfeeding access. The neck seam label has the brand name Kindred Bravely, size, care instructions and PO number.
As of March 23, no reports of incidents or injuries have been submitted in Canada, however, Health Canada urges people to immediately stop using the hoodie.
If you have an affected hoodie, you can request $75 in store credit by filling out an online form.
https://www.kindredbravely.com/pages/bamboo-hoodie-safety-recall
In a separate recall, Health Canada is warning people about various change tables for Harmony Play and Go Playards due to the possibility of an entrapment hazard.
Playards sold without the change table accessories are not included in the recall.
The affected products with serial numbers 00010100001 to 00430100730 manufactured in China and approximately 4,775 of them were sold in Canada between July 2022 and March 2023.
Health Canada says, as of March 22, no incidents or injuries related to the affected products were reported in Canada.
However, Health Canada urges people to “immediately” detach and discard the affected change table straps.
