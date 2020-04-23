TORONTO -- Nearly 33,000 bar stool sets sold at Canadian Tire have been recalled because their seats and bases can separate, potentially injuring anyone who is sitting on them.

The recall covers CANVAS Turner bar stools, which are sold in sets of two and were manufactured in China by Guangdong Guangxin Furniture. They are black and have brown seats.

According to Health Canada, all affected sets were sold through Canadian Tire between July 2015 and September 2018.

Not every CANVAS Turner bar stool is covered by the recall; the ones that are can be identified by the five-digit batch code located on a sticker under the seat. More information about which stools have been recalled is available here.

Health Canada says Canadian Tire has received five complaints about stools falling apart. Injuries were reported in four of the cases.

Anyone who has a bar stool set covered by the recall can return it to any Canadian Tire store for an exchange or refund. No proof of purchase is required.y