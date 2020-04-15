TORONTO -- Canadian adults under the age of 54 have consumed more alcohol since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a new poll has found.

The Nanos poll, commissioned by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), revealed that 25 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 54 say they have increased the amount of alcohol they drink while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 21 per cent of Canadians between 18 and 34 years of age also say this is the case.

Just 10 per cent of adults over the age of 54 say they have been drinking more alcohol since they began practicing physical distancing, the poll found.

According to the poll, the main reason for this increase is the lack of a consistent schedule, with 51 per cent of respondents reporting this to be the case. Other reasons include boredom and stress.

Overall, 94 per cent of Canadians say they are spending more time at home due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,036 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between March 30 and April 2, 2020, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.