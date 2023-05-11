RCMP to begin field-testing body cameras ahead of national rollout
The RCMP says it expects officers in three parts of the country to start field-testing body-worn cameras in the coming days.
Members of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, Nunavut and Alberta will have audio and video from the cameras captured and uploaded onto a digital evidence management system.
The RCMP says up to 300 cameras will be rolled out in those locations.
The field tests will be used to help inform the broader use of body cameras in RCMP attachments across the country.
That national rollout is not expected for another 18 months, but the RCMP says that when it happens, the standard will be for Mounties to wear the cameras when they are working on the front lines.
Police say the cameras can help increase trust between law enforcement and communities, because the footage that is captured provides an authentic lens on interactions between officers and the public.
Earlier this year, the Alberta government announced that body-worn cameras would become mandatory for all officers working in the province.
The RCMP announced an operational policy for the cameras last October, and estimated that 10,000 to 15,000 cameras will be deployed across the country.
RCMP interim Commissioner Mike Duheme said in a statement Canadians are rightfully demanding more accountability from the RCMP and the force is taking steps to enhance trust.
"The rollout of body-worn cameras to RCMP officers is one more step towards building a more modern and accountable RCMP," he said.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement that transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining trust in law enforcement.
He said the RCMP's decision "will help it foster trust with the communities it serves."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event
Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded, authorities said.
5 things to know for Thursday, May 11, 2023
The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Next step in Ontario EV auto strategy is a lithium hydroxide plant: minister
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the 'sleeper story' of the province's massive auto industry transition.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckage
Twelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa has unveiled proposed updates to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, with staff recommending the city allow gardening projects within the right-of-way on city property.
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Mystery urn containing ashes found outside Barrie, Ont. home
A Barrie woman is on a mission to reunite a family with their loved one's remains after finding an urn nestled under a tree outside her home.
-
One person dead after Wasaga Beach house fire
One person has died after a fire at a home in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defence Wednesday.
-
Regional council to ratify new agreement with GRT workers Thursday
With Grand River Transit bus services scheduled to resume on Thursday, a special council meeting has been called to ratify the newly reached agreement.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
London
-
Next police board appointee: See you in September
City council’s earlier move to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB) means the eventual appointee must wait until Sept. 21 to attend their first scheduled meeting.
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
-
'Now's the time to make big moves': Windsor City Council to consider revamped civic esplanade
Plans for a reconfigured downtown civic space connecting Windsor City Hall Square to the Detroit riverfront are set to be discussed by city council later this month.
Montreal
-
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
-
Parking meters won't change until the end of the summer, says Plante
The City of Montreal has decided to pause incoming changes to paid parking until the end of the summer – Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters Wednesday her administration doesn’t want to “rush into anything.” Downtown business owners were “flabbergasted” in April to discover extended parking meter hours without notice.
-
Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle
A young man police believe is linked to a suspicious fire early Thursday night in southwest Montreal has been arrested and is expected to be questioned by investigators later today. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. at a building on Thierry Street, near the intersection of Turley Street, in a residential and commercial area of the LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
-
Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.
-
Complaint filed about working conditions at Moncton school
A staff member at a school in Moncton, N.B., has filed a complaint with WorkSafeNB about working conditions inside the building.
Winnipeg
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
Calgary
-
‘I was terrified’: Calgary teen shot multiple time with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
Three Hills RCMP seek possibly armed suspect for conspiracy to commit murder
Mounties north of Calgary are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
-
Man wanted for murder in central Alberta may be 'armed and dangerous': RCMP
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect they believe may be "armed and dangerous" following the killing of a man in central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway
An American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?
This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
Politics
-
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
-
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
Health
-
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
-
Canadian university researchers find ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
-
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
Sci-Tech
-
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
-
DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison
For two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo."
Entertainment
-
Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts
It'll be a new experience for Garth Brooks when he steps onto the stage Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards -- it's his first time hosting an awards show. And co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it.
-
Prince Harry's lawyer says British tabloid spied on 'industrial scale'
The British publisher of the Daily Mirror apologized for one instance of snooping on Prince Harry but denied his other claims Wednesday, as a trial for one of Harry's phone hacking lawsuits began with the prince's lawyer accusing the newspaper of unlawfully gathering information on 'an industrial scale.'
-
Beyoncé dazzles fans in 'Renaissance' world tour opening concert
Tens of thousands of fans descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour on Wednesday.
Business
-
Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
-
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed in choppy trading after US inflation report
Asian shares were mixed in choppy trading Thursday after a report showed evidence that inflation in the United States was cooling, even if it remains too high.
-
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
Lifestyle
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
-
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5
The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.
-
Brazil to launch national investigation into soccer match-fixing
Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have "international repercussions," Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Wednesday.
-
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to all-NBA first team after stellar season
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got his first career all-NBA nod on Wednesday, securing a spot on the first team.
Autos
-
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel.
-
Uber approved to begin operating outside Lower Mainland in B.C.
More than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.
-
Toyota's profits rise as global chips supply crunch subsides
For the fiscal year ended in March, profit at Japan's top automaker fell 14% on-year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion). But it's forecasting profit to rise 5.2% for the current fiscal year to 2.58 trillion yen ($19 billion).