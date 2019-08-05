The Manitoba RCMP have finished their search of the Nelson River in northern Manitoba after an aluminum boat was discovered during the search for the B.C. murder suspects.

The RCMP said in a tweet Monday that they "will not be conducting any additional dives.”

A police roadblock has been put in place near the ghost town of Sundance, Man. as RCMP continue the search efforts for the murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

The two men are wanted in connection to three homicides in northern B.C. last month. After leaving B.C., they were spotted on July 21 in Meadow Lake, Sask. Police have also said there were multiple confirmed sightings of the men in the Gillam, Man. area.

Those sightings prompted a large-scale search effort that was scaled back a week ago, as the suspects continue to evade police.