Hundreds of people have attended a funeral service in Australia for Lucas Fowler, the young man who was murdered with his American girlfriend Chynna Deese on a remote B.C. highway last month.

Lucas’ father, New South Wales police chief inspector Stephen Fowler, delivered a moving eulogy at Turramurra Uniting Church, north of Sydney, on August 2.

“We’re so happy Lucas and Chynna found each other and had such a great time travelling together, meeting new friends and just milking every last drop of fun out of life,” he said.

“They laughed and loved and touched the hearts of everyone they met. He met the love of his life and was at his happiest.”

Lucas would have celebrated his 24th birthday on September 30, his father revealed.

“Lucas leaves us with so many beautiful memories,” Fowler added.

“He and Chynna live on in our hearts. Lucas, thank you for being part of our lives. We always love you.”

Lucas and Chynna, 24, met two years ago while travelling in Croatia.

Lucas’ funeral took place five days after a memorial for Chynna in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In Canada, they had been travelling in a blue 1986 Chevy van which was found at the scene just off the Alaska Highway.

A burned-out truck was then found with the body of University of British Columbia lecturer and father Leonard Dyck of Vancouver, southwest of the scene of the double homicide.

Authorities believe Lucas and Chynna were killed on July 14 or 15, triggering a nationwide manhunt for teenage suspects Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who are still on the run.

The pair have also been charged with the second-degree murder of Dyck.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police has issued a public safety warning people to call the police if they see Schmegelsky or McLeod.

“Members of the public should be vigilant of their personal safety at all time,” the OPP said in a statement.

“These two suspects are considered dangerous. If observed, do not approach them and call police immediately.”

The warning came after the OPP said they are investigating “numerous reports” regarding suspicious vehicles and possible sightings of the wanted men.

The suspects have covered thousands of kilometres across four provinces, with the last confirmed sighting in Gillam, Man., on July 22.

“It’s a frightening situation,” Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said.