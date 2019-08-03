

CTVNews.ca Staff





Manitoba RCMP say they are sending a dive team to search a section of the Nelson River near Gillam, Man., as they continue to hunt for two murder suspects who fled British Columbia.

RCMP said an underwater recovery team will arrive in Gillam on Saturday night and divers will begin to search a section of the Nelson River on Sunday.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, are wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24.

RCMP said last month that they had received two “corroborated” sightings of McLeod and Schmegelsky near Gillam, a small community of 1,200 people more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

