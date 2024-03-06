Quadruplets born on leap day to Saskatchewan family

Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.

“It’s remarkable. It's crazy,” he said.

Merasty and his partner Savannah Ratt welcomed quadruplets — Aleah, Beautiful, Cecilia and Dominick — last month at the children’s hospital in Saskatoon.

Both Merasty and Ratt were surprised when they learned they were having quadruplets. Neither of them imagined they would be born on a day that only happens every four years: Feb. 29.

“It's a lot of shock and surprise. I’m still in awe about it,” Merasty said.

Ratt went into labour at 27 weeks. Merasty, who had been working nine hours away, ended up missing the delivery, but made it to their sides a few hours after the births.

“I'm so happy and grateful. I’m feeling blessed for the babies,” he said.

The babies, who only weighed about two pounds at birth, have a long road ahead of them. They will likely be in the neonatal intensive care unit until at least May, Merasty said. Despite these challenges, the babies and their mother are doing well.

“I just want them to be happy and be their own person. That's all I want, just happiness for them.”

One big happy family

Merasty and Ratt have five other kids between the two of them, ranging in ages from four to 18.

They were all able to meet their newest siblings in the hospital.

His four-year-old son Gilbert instantly connected with the babies, Merasty said, and called them his “best friends.”

“They're all in love with them already,” he said.

Kaitlyn Merasty, the oldest of the siblings, cried when she saw the babies for the first time. Even a week after their births, she said she’s still shocked that her parents welcomed quadruplets and is already bracing for a bustling household once they return home.

“It’s mind blowing that we just had four babies come into the family,” she said.

“All I could think about is ‘holy, my dad is in for a really busy time with them.’”

Merasty, who has lots of practice raising children, said there is no comparison to having four kids at once.

“I feel confident. But, also at the same time, I know that we're going to need a lot more help this time around,” he said.

Merasty said his main priority, and biggest challenge, will be making sure all of his kids get the attention they need.