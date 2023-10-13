Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
In a joint statement issued earlier this week, federal, provincial and territorial ministers urged "unity and respect in the face of calls for protests" on Friday from Hamas, which they emphasized the Canadian government labels a terrorist organization.
The statement followed a reported call by former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal for a global day of protest on Friday against Israel.
"Canadians have the right to feel safe to practise their faith and express their beliefs," the statement reads. "There is no place for supporting terrorism or advocating for violence in Canada."
CONCERN AMONG MUSLIM, JEWISH COMMUNITIES
Both Muslim and Jewish organizations across the country have expressed concern throughout the week about the looming risk of hate crimes, leading to heightened security at some synagogues, mosques, schools and community centres as of Friday.
On Wednesday, police in Toronto launched an investigation after a man allegedly painted "hate symbols" on the front of a mosque in the city's east end.
On Thursday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) reported that it has received double the usual number of complaints about Islamophobic incidents in recent days, including about an alleged incident against the relative of NCCM's Quebec advocacy officer, Yasser Lahlou.
"There is no room for hate in #Canada. It is time for our officials to show real leadership by making sure that no form of hatred, including #Islamophobia, is allowed to grow in our communities," reads a statement by NCCM on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"It is time to speak up, it is time to condemn hate."
That same day, the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Greater Toronto Federation announced it was working with police and its national security partners at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs to monitor English, Arabic and Farsi media and social media for any information about potential threats to the Jewish community in Canada.
"We ask for the community to exercise a heightened degree of healthy vigilance and situational awareness," a statement published by UJA Toronto reads. "Extra attention should be paid by Jewish institutions to ensuring all security protocols are being followed, particularly regarding access controls and doors that should remain locked."
Also on Thursday, Toronto police said they were investigating an incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after the police force announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats."
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, police said they received a report that three male suspects had attended the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto in the city’s north end and were asked to leave by security. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital asked staff to postpone all non-essential out-patient appointments that were scheduled for Friday in response to heightened public safety concerns.
"We will encourage all non-essential work to be postponed or done from home. Access to the indoor parking will be closed to patients," the hospital told staff in a memo obtained by CTV News.
The RCMP, provincial and regional police have stepped up patrols in many regions across the country in recent days to monitor and respond to any potential fallout from the war.
On Friday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it was aware of "global online threats of violence regarding the situation in the Middle East," and monitoring closely for signs of any situation that could impact public safety in Ontario.
"The OPP understands that members within our communities are deeply affected by this ongoing conflict," reads a statement published by the OPP on Friday. "We have increased police patrols and presence in areas of cultural and religious significance and will maintain open lines of communication with community leaders."
The Toronto Police Service has set up command posts throughout the Greater Toronto Area and increased visibility in places where Jewish or Muslim community members might feel unsafe.
"Our communities have been very, very clear that they are concerned for their feelings of safety and their sense of safety," said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw in a media conference on Friday. "And we want to be present in ensuring that our communities not only are safe, but we need them to feel safe. There will be intolerance for any forms of hate or intimidation."
RISING TENSIONS
Tensions in the Middle East and around the world appear to be rising as the Israeli-Hamas war intensifies.
The Israeli government declared war on Hamas earlier this week after Hamas militants from Gaza launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday, killing more than 1,300 civilians and military personnel and taking 150 hostages. Since then, the Israeli Defense Forces have hammered Gaza with air strikes, levelling entire neighbourhoods.
So far, the war has resulted in the deaths of at least 2,800 people on both sides.
As Palestinian suffering mounted on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "crush and destroy" Hamas. "Every Hamas member is a dead man," he said in a televised address.
The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,800 people have been killed in the territory — more than half of them under the age of 18 or women. The Israeli government has also sealed off the territory, preventing Palestinians from leaving Gaza and aid from entering it and vowing to starve the region of electricity and fuel until the hostages taken by Hamas are returned to Israel.
Amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza on Friday morning, Israeli military urged 1.1 million civilians in Gaza's north — where it planned to target Hamas military structures — to move south, a move that the Associated Press reports would concentrate Gaza's entire population into half of the 40-kilometre long strip.
In a media release issued on Friday, NDP Foreign Affairs Critic Heather McPherson condemned both calls to action by Hamas and Israel's reported efforts to displace 1.1 million Gazans.
"New Democrats continue to call for immediate release of all hostages, the protection of all civilians, an end to the siege and bombardment of Gaza, and for humanitarian aid to reach civilians urgently and without restriction," the statement reads.
"We condemn all acts of antisemitism and all anti-Palestinian racism including any glorification or calls for the killing of innocent people, Israeli or Palestinian."
– With files from The Associated Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
'Working at it hard': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor in Israel
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
Former Mountie acknowledges tension between intelligence units within RCMP
A former senior Mountie acknowledges there were tensions from time to time between an intelligence unit he led and one run by Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged with breaching Canada's secrets law.
DEVELOPING A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Man, two teens charged in suspected hate crime at Toronto Hebrew school
A man and two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly making threats to a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday – an incident that is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest
The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.
Barrie
-
Aged explosive material found on Penetanguishene walking trail
Police say some type of explosive material was found on a walking trail in Penetanguishene Friday.
-
Driver charged after collision in Innisfil
Police charged one person in connection with a collision in Innisfil that caused a truck to flip onto its roof.
-
Heavy police presence seen on ground and in sky outside Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says one person has been injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
London
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
A wet start to the weekend
Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
Two suspects wanted for vehicle theft and credit card fraud
Windsor police have released a video and are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for a motor vehicle theft and fraud.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage
Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protest planned for downtown Montreal on Friday night
A major pro-Palestinian protest is planned in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening. The 'MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!' is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the groups website.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Quebec to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students at English universities
Tuition fees for some non-Quebec university students are set to nearly double next year as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking newcomers.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Fund launched to revitalize endangered Wolastoqey language
The Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation in Nova Scotia has launched a new designated fund to revitalize the Wolastoqey language, which UNESCO classifies as severely endangered.
Winnipeg
-
Swearing-in ceremony for Manitoba premier scheduled to take place next week
Manitoba's new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
Calgary
-
Business groups applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Calgary brothers join fight in Israel: 'No way I was going to stay at home'
A trio of Calgary brothers have joined the Israel Defence Forces after the country engaged in a battle with Hamas.
-
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Edmonton
-
City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows
The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.
-
$325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case
Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
Vancouver
-
Female officers file class-action lawsuit against 12 municipal police departments in B.C.
Six former and current female police officers from B.C. have launched a lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court, alleging discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender and/or sexual orientation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor announces legal action in ongoing fight over police transition
The City of Surrey is asking for a judge to review a provincial order that directed the city to continue with the transition to a municipal police force.
-
New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler
Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
'Working at it hard': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor in Israel
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
-
NDP convention a chance for 'new direction,' but grassroots could take up old debates
New Democrats are gathering for a three-day convention to focus on how to convince voters looking for change that they are a better choice than Conservatives, despite having helped to keep the minority Liberal government in power.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Business
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Microsoft clears last hurdle to buying Call of Duty maker Activision in US$69 billion deal
Microsoft's purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain's competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the US$69 billion gaming deal and removing the final obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.
Lifestyle
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
Sports
-
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
Blue Jays president Shapiro says general manager Atkins will return next season
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro expressed support for general manager Ross Atkins on Thursday and acknowledged the need for improved communication and transparency with the team's players.
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
Autos
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.