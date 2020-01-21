TORONTO -- Prince Harry has touched down in Canada to be reunited with his wife Meghan and baby Archie after a whirlwind trip to the U.K. where he finalized his family’s plans to step back from their royal duties.

On Monday evening, the Duke of Sussex landed at Vancouver International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. local time before he caught a connecting WestJet flight to Victoria International Airport on Vancouver Island.

The prince could be seen smiling, sporting a blue toque and carrying a duffel bag over his shoulder as he exited the small WestJet plane and got into an SUV that was waiting on the tarmac.

Meghan and Archie have been reportedly staying at a secluded beachfront mansion on Vancouver Island while Prince Harry was in the U.K. for two weeks.

During his time in England, the prince attended several meetings with the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family to come to an agreement about his family’s future.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their HRH (his/her royal highness titles) or receive public funds for royal duties. The palace also said Prince Harry and Meghan would repay the £2.4 million (C$4.1 million) of taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds, where they intend to live when they’re in the U.K.

The statement followed days of uncertainty regarding the couple’s standing in the monarchy after they unexpectedly announced they would be “stepping back” from their official obligations in order to chart a “progressive new role” in both North America and the U.K.

Prince Harry said he didn’t make the decision to step back from his duties “lightly” and that it was with “great sadness” that he would no longer be a working member of the Royal Family during a speech at a charity event in London on Sunday.

On Monday, the prince attended the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit in London before taking a brief meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Duke of Sussex then boarded a flight to Canada at Heathrow Airport, skipping out on his brother Prince William’s first solo reception at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted on Monday walking through a park with her two dogs, and Archie strapped in a baby carrier, as two security officers strolled a few paces behind her.

It’s still unclear who will cover the costs of Prince Harry and Meghan’s security while they’re living in Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said there are “still many discussions to be had” regarding the issue when asked about it last week.