TORONTO -- Prince Harry has revealed that he and his wife Meghan were left with no other option but to step back from their royal duties.

During a speech Sunday at a benefit dinner for his HIV-AIDS charity Sentebale, Harry told those in attendance that he will always consider the United Kingdom home and that it brings him “great sadness that it has come to this.”

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly,” he said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

This is the first time Prince Harry has publically spoken about his withdrawal from royal duties.

Buckingham Palace said Saturday that Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer use their 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for royal duties.

More to come…