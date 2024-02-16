Prince Harry and Meghan in Vancouver for third day of Invictus Games training camp

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are in Vancouver today to meet with Invictus Games athletes at a local curling rink, one year ahead of the competition.
The pair spent the past two days at an Invictus Games training camp in Whistler, where Harry, who founded the Games for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans about a decade ago, tried out sit-skiing and skeleton sledding alongside competitors.
Rasmus Penno is an Invictus Games athlete and a bilateral leg amputee from Estonia who previously competed in the 2018 Games in Australia in rowing.
He says taking part in the Games has been “awesome” and has allowed him to connect with other military service personnel who have had similar life experiences.
Penno, who was in Canada and trying snow sports for the first time, says he plans to take part in nordic sit-skiing and perhaps alpine skiing events next year.
He says he met and skied with Prince Harry on Wednesday, and that the Duke and Duchess had asked him about his training.
“They support us more than anybody knows,” Penno said in an interview Thursday. “They are very kind people and they support us to try new sports like I did yesterday and the day before that. It was really nice to meet them.”
Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will host about 500 competitors from 23 nations from Feb. 8 to 16, 2025.
It will be the first Games to feature alpine skiing, nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling, but it will also host indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball events as it has previously.
Reporters from international publications that focus on celebrity news, including Hello magazine, People magazine and the Daily Mail, have been in B.C. this week to cover their visit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
On a cool-but-sunny February day in Toronto's west end, a temperature-controlled truck pulls up at the rear of a Metro grocery store, where pallets of food about to reach their sell-by date sit waiting. It's time for the Daily Bread food bank's weekly pickup.
An Ontario man feared the worst after he was told there was no record of his 20-year pension when he went to collect it.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.
As millions of people across Ontario struggle to get access to a family doctor, another physician in the Ottawa area is leaving his practice for a hospital job.
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Emergency crews were kept busy in Simcoe County Thursday evening as the first major winter storm system in weeks swept through the region.
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
For nearly a decade, Josh Brown has made a living playing the game he loves.
It will cost a lot more to live in London, Ont. this year.
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
Beginning next week, Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue will embark on a campaign to deliver 1,000 multi-gas alarms to Wheatley area residents.
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas had a scathing response for Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre after he said he would penalize cities that fail to build enough housing.
There are calls for greater transparency on emergency contingency plans at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, in the event of severe flooding within the Chignecto Isthmus.
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Prices at the pumps increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
Thousands of people travel through the Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park every day and are likely unaware of the dangers around them.
Residents of a townhome complex in Eau Claire set to be torn down to make way for the Green Line say the way the city has handled the situation has been unfair, baffling and hurtful.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
A company that took its former employee to B.C.'s small claims tribunal over a $51 unreturned uniform has lost its case.
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April, admitting she needs a refresher on some of the band's classic songs.
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.
Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
