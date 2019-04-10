Pot prices up 17.3 per cent post-legalization: StatCan
In this file photo, medical marijuana is shown in Toronto, Nov. 5, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- Statistics Canada says the average cost of a gram of dried cannabis has gone up by more than 17 per cent since legalization, with consumers in New Brunswick and Manitoba seeing the biggest sticker shock.
The government agency says the average price per gram post-legalization was $8.04, approximately 17.3 per cent higher than the pre-legalization price of $6.85.
Statistics Canada based these conclusions on price quotes gathered using the StatsCannabis crowdsourcing application between Oct. 17, 2018 and March 31. The agency urged caution when interpreting the self-submitted data.
New Brunswick's pre-legalization cannabis prices were among the lowest in Canada, but the province has seen the biggest post-legalization price surge with an increase of 30.5 per cent, to an average of $8.27 per gram.
Manitoba saw the second-largest post-legalization price hike with an increase of 27.7 per cent to an average of $9.14 per gram.
Statistics Canada says the highest average post-legalization price per gram was in the Northwest Territories at roughly $14.45 per gram compared with the lowest price of $6.75 per gram in Quebec.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Plaza shootout ended in head-on crash, suspects fleeing: Toronto police
- Ontario could foot whole $28.5B bill for Greater Toronto Area transit plan: Ford
- Trudeau says mayor who compared Quebec bill to ethnic cleansing should apologize
- More than 100,000 customers still without power after freezing rain in Quebec
- Feds ask Supreme Court to weigh in on 15-day cap on prisoner isolation