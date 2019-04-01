'It’s quite fun': Meet the man making $50 an hour to rate cannabis
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 5:08PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 5:59PM EDT
A Toronto man is getting paid $50 an hour to do what he loves: smoke marijuana and rate it.
Kyle Merkley is one of eight people on the “cannabis curation committee” at Ahlot, which sells “curated collections” containing different kinds of weed.
More than 25,000 applied for the job last fall, which Merkley compares to reviewing different wines. It’s part-time. He still has a day job in music production.
“It’s quite fun,” Merkley told CTV News Channel on Monday. “This is something I’ve already been doing.”
Merkley said his personal ranking system includes the look, smell, taste, effect and x-factor of a given strain. The x-factor is a rare quality that makes its stand out.
Cannabis can “enrich people’s lives” in different ways, because different strains provide different experiences, according to Merkley said.
“Helping people discover what’s out there is kind of a personal mission of mine,” he said.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Bank of Canada's Poloz says stimulative rates needed for temporary soft patch
- Trump pressure on Cuba could hit Canadian companies, business leaders warn
- North American stock markets start quarter higher on data in U.S. and China
- Kylie Jenner admits the title 'self-made billionaire' may not be true
- Exclusive Montreal club 357c, which made headlines during corruption inquiry, to close