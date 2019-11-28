TORONTO -- Police in Ontario are warning citizens of a new phone scam which involves suspects using line-trapping technology to tap into victims’ phone lines in order to steal personal information.

York Regional Police issued a warning about the scam Thursday after becoming aware of an incident in which fraudsters posed as their own officers.

Police say the victim received a call from a scammer advising her that she had been the victim of identity theft. The victim was directed to Google York Regional Police and to call to confirm her information.

“The victim did this and believed she had spoked to an officer, however, through the investigation police have determined that suspects utilized a line-trapping technology to remain connected to her phone line,” read the media release.

“When she believed she was making an outgoing call it actually reconnected back to the suspects.”

According to police, scammers stole both money and personal information from the victim.

A York Regional Police spokesperson told CTVNews.ca that this is the first incident of its kind the department has heard of, noting that this particular kind of line-trapping technology is a new addition to the usual phone scams reported to them.

“York Regional Police is reminding citizens to be extremely cautious with any calls or emails seeking your personal information,” the release continues.

“If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts. Do not be talked into providing personal information or payments if you feel uncomfortable or unsure.”

Evidence suggests that the line-trapping technology being utilized has a time limit of several minutes.

If you receive a suspicious call asking you to confirm any personal information, police recommend doing so on a delayed time line.