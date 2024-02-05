Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players

Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Police in London, Ont., will be providing an update Monday afternoon on the charges of sexual assault laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
Following the first appearance of this case in court Monday morning, police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. EST.
Following the first appearance of this case in court Monday morning, police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. EST.
Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton all face sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged assault of a woman in 2018 in a London hotel room. McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence."
An investigation into the charges was initially closed months after the incident, but the case was reopened by police in 2022. Hockey Canada and the NHL are both running their own investigations parallel to the police probe. Four of the players, with the exception of Formenton, currently play hockey in the NHL.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is thinking about dismissing the country's top military officer as part of a broader leadership shakeup, a possibility that has shocked the nation fighting a war to end Russia's invasion and also worried Ukraine's Western allies.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Hamilton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the downtown core early Monday morning that left a man in his 60s dead and two others injured.
One male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Castle Frank Station.
It's a cold start to the work week in Ottawa, with it feeling like -7 with the wind chill on Monday. However, mild daytime temperatures are in the forecast for the first full week of February.
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
Thick fog is blanketing areas across Ontario today.
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
OPP is investigating the theft of a police-issued rifle from a police vehicle on Saturday.
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.
Wellington Road at Frank Place has reopened following a crash that took out a hydro pole.
Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter Tanya Wiebe earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash on Sunday.
City buses are expected to run on a normal schedule Monday morning after the union representing Transit Windsor workers reached a tentative agreement with the city late Sunday night, hours before drivers were set to go on strike.
The Quebec Health Ministry says colorectal cancer screenings will now be more easily available at selected points of service across the province.
Since its founding almost 40 years ago, Fédération Nourri-Source has trained nearly 700 breastfeeding support volunteers across nine regions of Quebec -- as well as a few francophone areas of the Yukon and Winnipeg.
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
Many schools and universities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are closed Monday.
A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
Property taxes are going up by more than nine per cent in Brandon.
Picking up your family and friends from the Winnipeg airport just got a whole lot easier.
Calgary police are looking for public tips about a shooting in the southeast community of Highfield on Saturday.
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Boeing reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaff to plague the manufacturer.
Canadian companies are making uneven progress on efforts to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable for Black workers, according to a survey from KPMG in Canada.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
