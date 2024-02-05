Canada

    • Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players

    LONDON, ONT. -

    Police in London, Ont., will be providing an update Monday afternoon on the charges of sexual assault laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

    Following the first appearance of this case in court Monday morning, police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. EST.

    The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app. This article will be updated as information becomes available.

    Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton all face sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged assault of a woman in 2018 in a London hotel room. McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence."

    An investigation into the charges was initially closed months after the incident, but the case was reopened by police in 2022. Hockey Canada and the NHL are both running their own investigations parallel to the police probe. Four of the players, with the exception of Formenton, currently play hockey in the NHL.

    More information to come. Check back for updates. 

