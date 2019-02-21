

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are on the lookout for a carnivorous thief who allegedly swiped steaks from a family’s barbecue in southwestern Ontario.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a homeowner was preparing to cook steaks for their family in their garage in Norfolk County, Ont. on Monday. They left the garage for a short period of time and when they returned, the steaks were gone.

“[They] found that unknowns had entered the garage and removed them,” a police news release said.

The OPP’s Norfolk County detachment is currently investigating the incident. They reminded residents to report any suspicious activity or behaviour in their neighbourhoods to police.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).