Would-be robber splits after store clerk brandishes banana
Chiquita bananas are on display at a grocery store on Aug. 3, 2005. (AP/Amy Sancetta)
Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 10:19AM EST
An attempted robbery at an Ontario convenience store was foiled when the would-be thief was struck with a banana.
Startled store staff defended themselves by hitting the male suspect with the fruit, forcing him to flee.
Peel Regional Police are investigating the incident, which happened at a store in Mississauga just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.
No employees were hurt in the botched robbery. Police said the intruder did not have a gun.
Const. Taryn Hill advised retail workers not to confront suspects as they could be armed.
“You never know if they have a gun,” she told CTVNews.ca
#PRP investigating an attempted convenience store robbery in the area of Hurontario St/John St in #Mississauga. Male suspect fled after employees defended themselves by striking the suspect with a banana. No injuries. PR19-0043246.— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 3, 2019
