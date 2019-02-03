

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





An attempted robbery at an Ontario convenience store was foiled when the would-be thief was struck with a banana.

Startled store staff defended themselves by hitting the male suspect with the fruit, forcing him to flee.

Peel Regional Police are investigating the incident, which happened at a store in Mississauga just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

No employees were hurt in the botched robbery. Police said the intruder did not have a gun.

Const. Taryn Hill advised retail workers not to confront suspects as they could be armed.

“You never know if they have a gun,” she told CTVNews.ca