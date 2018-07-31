Police have suspect in custody after 3 found dead in 2 Calgary homes
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 6:07PM EDT
Calgary police have a suspect in custody after finding three people dead at two different homes across the city.
Police were called around 11 a.m. to check the homes in the city's southeast and northwest.
They found a woman dead at the first home in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E.
Another woman and a man were found dead at the residence in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W.
Police say the deaths appear to be related.
They say one person is in custody and there are no other suspects at this time.
Our Homicide Unit is investigating 3 suspicious deaths at two residences in #Calgary.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 31, 2018
We have a person in custody and aren't looking for additional suspects. The incidents are believed to be related and not random.https://t.co/TDYqxCjzHn
