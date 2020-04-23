HALIFAX -- Police say the man who went on a murderous rampage through five Nova Scotia communities was likely using unlicensed firearms, and investigators are trying find out how he obtained illegal weapons.

That probe into firearms is occurring alongside a hunt for anyone who helped the killer obtain an R-C-M-P uniform and a replica vehicle he used to deceive his pursuers and the public as he went about killing 22 people and setting fire to homes on the weekend.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather says investigators have a fairly good idea that, in Canada at least, he didn't have a firearms acquisition certificate.

It is illegal to own a gun without the proper licence, which federal legislation formally refers to as a possession and acquisition licence.

Leather says it's now a key part of the investigation to understand how Gabriel Wortman obtained his weapons, as well as a police uniform and a Ford Taurus that was painted in a fashion identical to a regular R-C-M-P patrol car.

The 51-year-old denturist, whose business was in Halifax, began his killing spree in the small community of Portapique, about 40 kilometres west of Truro, late Saturday.