TORONTO -- The RCMP in Nova Scotia say they were “in the process” of preparing an emergency alert when the gunman was killed by police officers.

“At 10:15 a.m., Nova Scotia Provincial Emergency Management officials contacted the RCMP to offer the use of the public emergency alerting system,” the RCMP said at a news conference Wednesday.

“We were in the process of preparing an alert when the gunman was shot and killed by the RCMP.”

The police made the statement during an update on the weekend rampage that took the lives of 22 people.

The details are almost impossible to believe.

A 13.5-hour rampage that left 22 people dead.

Some victims who knew the attacker. Others who did not. Some who were shot. Others whose remains were found in burning buildings or vehicles along the attacker's 150-kilometre route through rural Nova Scotia.

An attacker who was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform and driving almost an exact replica of an RCMP cruiser. A final encounter – this one involving actual police officers – that ended with the 51-year-old man's death.

Piecing together what led Gabriel Wortman to embark on this trail of death and destruction last weekend will not be an easy task. Police have said they expect investigators will need months to examine all 16 known crime scenes and complete their probe.

Mark Mendelson, a former Toronto Police homicide detective, said Wednesday that the investigation is complicated in part because of the four different types of crime scenes involved: burned-out vehicles, homes that were set on fire, homes where there were shootings but no fires, and the attacker's own residence and office.

At scenes where there were fires, he said on CTV's Your Morning, investigators will try to determine how the fires started and whether the victims there were killed by the fires or before they were set. Houses will be more complicated, because of fears of collapsing floors or other signs of structural instability. Police have said that fires involving structures or vehicles account for "more than five" of the 16 crime scenes.

Investigators will also be trying to determine how many guns were used in the rampage and how they were acquired, as well as how the RCMP uniform was procured and anything that might point them toward a motive. Police will also have to determine the exact route the attacker used to travel from Portapique, N.S. to Enfield, N.S. and retrace it.

"They're looking for any weapons that might have been discarded off the sides of the road, but also they're going to be looking at the homes," Mendelson said.

Checking homes along the route will be particularly important, Mendelson said, because the combination of the remote setting and the COVID-19 pandemic means police will have to rule out the existence of further victims and further crime scenes that have not yet been discovered.

"Doors are going to have to be knocked on," he said.

Police have said that some of the 22 people killed knew the attacker, while others were strangers to him. All of his victims were adults except for 17-year-old Emily Tuck, who was one of three family members killed in a home near the attacker's. The full list of victims includes a cross-section of life in Nova Scotia, including a nurse, a teacher, an RCMP officer and a retired firefighter.

Relatives of some of the victims have questioned why police only used social media to notify the public about the rampage as it unfolded, instead of sending an alert to phones, televisions and radios, as is done during child abductions and other emergencies. Police have said that they believed social media was the best way to communicate information instantaneously as the situation evolved.

Speaking to CTV News Atlantic on Tuesday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said that he would have preferred more widespread communication.

"I would say in the benefit of hindsight, it should have been communicated more widely with a number of our agencies," he said.

CTV News has learned that the attacker was convicted of assault in 2002. According to court documents, he was ordered to undergo counselling for anger management and banned from possessing firearms, explosives and any prohibited weapon for nine months. He was also ordered to pay a fine and received a conditional discharge.