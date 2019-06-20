Five Ontario men have been arrested in connection with what police describe as a “big-box store” of child pornography allegedly accessed by people in more than 100 countries.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that the men “knowingly facilitated the sharing of [child porn] for profit.”

They are alleged to have been involved with YesUp Media, a Toronto-based business that allegedly allowed users to upload and download images and videos of child porn.

Police claim they had 60,000 registered users, nearly 20,000 of whom were paid subscribers to a “premium” service.

More details to come…