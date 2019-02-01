

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say a 22-year-old daycare worker and minor hockey official is facing a charge of possessing child pornography.

Peel regional police say the suspect worked at three separate daycare facilities in the Region of Peel as part of a co-op placement to become an early childhood educator.

Police also say he was an official with a minor hockey league in the Greater Toronto area.

Officers made an arrest after a search of a home in Mississauga.

Police say more people may be affected by the investigation and are seeking anyone with information to contact them.

Adam Vidler of Mississauga, Ont., appeared in Brampton court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.