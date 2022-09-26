PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona "as soon as possible this week."

While indicating a desire to not interfere with any of the emergency response efforts on the ground, PM Trudeau said he wants all people in eastern Canada "to know that we are here for you."

"The one thing that's been consistent in my calls to premiers, mayors and MPs, is that Canadians are stepping up for each other and helping their communities get through this tough time," Trudeau said during a federal update on the storm response efforts Monday.

Atlantic Canada was pummeled by the post-tropical storm on Saturday, resulting in extensive destruction, downed trees, and widespread power outages as a result of strong winds and coastal flooding.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, where the body of a 73-year-old woman was recovered Sunday afternoon after homes in Port aux Basques were swept out to sea, Minister of Rural Economic Development said Monday that 76 homes have been destroyed or structurally damaged.

"It will be a long time before this area gets back on its feet,” she said, calling what she’s seen first-hand “gut-wrenching” while imploring those who were evacuated to not try to get back into their properties to retrieve personal items until local authorities say it’s safe.

In Prince Edward Island, major tourist spots appear to have experienced significant flooding and erosion, and one person has died, with the preliminary investigation suggests that generator issues may have played a role.

As is the case across the region, hundreds of thousands of residents in Nova Scotia are still without power, though reports of serious injuries are minimal. Still, Canadians will be left cleaning up extensive property damage for some time, including in parts of New Brunswick and on Quebec's Magdalen Islands.

"The storm has passed, but thousands of homes are still experiencing power outages, and the scale of the damage means that people are still facing a tough time," Trudeau said, adding that Canadians’ thoughts are with the family members of the two confirmed dead, as well as those who have lost their homes or businesses.

Hundreds of members of the Canadian Armed forces have been deployed to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador to clear debris and help to re-establish electricity, to get communications and power back across the Atlantic provinces.

“Joint Task Force Atlantic Fifth Canadian Division, Canadian Rangers, local reserve units, Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft and crew, and Royal Canadian Navy ships, small vessels and crew in the region are all on standby and helping wherever needed,” said Defence Minister Anita Anand during Monday’s update. “I want to reassure you that the Canadian Armed Forces are meeting the challenge and they are helping everywhere where they are needed.”

Naval vessels and aircraft are also on "high readiness" to assist further if needed, and in certain regions, aerial imagery and mapping of damages is also taking place, as are wellness checks.

Offering assistance in the immediate aftermath over the weekend, the federal government is pledging to provide disaster funding where needed, and over the next few weeks will be matching any Fiona relief donations made to the Red Cross, which is on the ground assisting with interim housing, clothing, food, and essential supply needs.

"I know Canadians are watching with consternation, either the images that they've seen, or like so many Canadians, having friends and family members in Atlantic Canada that we've been worried about. It's an opportunity to step up and give what we can to support people on the ground," Trudeau said about the donation-matching program.

As MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP have written to House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota requesting an emergency debate allowing MPs to discuss "the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada following hurricane Fiona."

NDP MP and emergency preparedness critic Richard Cannings made the request, saying that Canadians are "deeply concerned for the recovery process," and the response efforts should be "informed by the urgent debate of Parliamentarians."

More to come…