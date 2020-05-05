OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce new federal assistance for Canadian farmers and others in the agri-food sector, whose livelihoods have been uprooted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the challenges facing those in Canada working to keep others fed are changing demands due to many restaurants being closed, having the staff to work the current planting season, and the closures of some processing plants leading to supply issues.

Trudeau has faced questions at several past Rideau Cottage addresses about what the federal government would do to help ensure there are not food shortages as the pandemic stretches on, and he’s said he has been “watching with interest and concern some of the issues facing meat producers and the supply chain across the agricultural industry.”

So far the federal government has provided $50 million to help cover the costs of bringing in temporary workers and housing them in isolation for 14 days before beginning to farm, and some in the sector would qualify for certain other business assistance programs, but Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has continued to say more would be done.

Last week, the Canadian Federation of Agriculture called on the federal government to provide the sector $2.6 billion through an emergency fund to maintain food security. That amount was based on estimates of the immediate impacts of the pandemic across the country, such as the shutdown of much of the food service sector and supply chain disruptions, the organization said in a statement.

"We understand that the entire country is under duress. Agriculture is a unique player in our economy. Not only does agriculture create value for our economy, act as stewards of our environment and employ over two million Canadians, agriculture also provides us the unique benefit of food - not only for Canada but for the world at large," said Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, in the statement.

Robinson said that farmers and others in the agri-food sector have watched other sectors receive federal aid and are “appalled as they watch an essential service and critical infrastructure such as food production and processing being largely ignored.”