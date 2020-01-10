OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met families of the victims of the Tehran plane crash Friday as Canadian investigators scrambled to get to Iran.

The private conversations between Trudeau and the families of some of the victims in Toronto follow the prime minister's assertion on Thursday that multiple intelligence sources had indicated the Ukraine International Airlines flight was brought down by an Iranian missile.

The crash killed 176 people, including 138 who were bound for Canada.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, meanwhile, was working to get a team into Iran after being invited by its government to take part in the investigation into the cause of the crash. Iran has also invited Russia, Ukraine, France and Boeing, which built the plane, to participate.

"We are still working the details on the extent of the TSB's participation in this investigation," spokesman Alexandre Fournier said in an email.

Yet as Trudeau met the families and the TSB was preparing its team, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced the details of its promised new sanctions against Iran. That country, in return, accused the U.S. of spreading lies about the crash.

The missile attacks were in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Iran said late Friday that its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020. With files from The Associated Press