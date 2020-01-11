OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 civilians on board, including 57 Canadians.

Trudeau says he is "outraged" and "furious" over the crash.

He says accountability must include a creditable investigation and compensation for the families of the dead.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has acknowledged that an Iranian missile mistakenly took down the plane.

The admission came a day after Iran denied claims that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down.

Trudeau, who spoke with Rouhani by phone, says the admission is a good first step, but many more steps must be taken.

With files from Salmaan Farooqui in Toronto, Chris Reynolds in Montreal and The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.