Planning to travel for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day? CBSA shares tips for a smoother trip
With Canada Day and U.S. Independence Day approaching, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has shared a reminder and expected border procedures for travelers in order to have a smoother trip travelling between the two countries.
According to the reminder issued on Monday, CBSA employees will be monitoring travelers to ensure the prevention of entry of harmful goods into Canada.
CBSA says that its employees facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers in 2022 while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off the streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.
To insure a smooth border crossing experience, CBSA recommends considering the following tips:
Plan ahead: Check the border wait times web page and avoid traveling during the peak hours – Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest – instead, cross the border during non-peak hours such as early in the morning.
Find out your port of entry: If you’re using a GPS application to direct you to a port of entry, you’re advised to check with the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services for the information required to cross.
Use Advance Declaration to save time: Use Advance Declaration, available in Canada’s major airports, to make your customs and immigration declaration to the CBSA prior to your arrival.
Have your travel documents ready: Having travel documents ready helps you to save time while traveling, whether by land, air or water.
Have a consent letter if you’re traveling with a child: Have the consent letter authorizing you to travel with the child if you share custody or are not their parent or legal guardian.
Know your exemption limits: Use the CBSA duty and taxes estimator to calculate any money owed on goods you’re bringing over the border.
Carrying cannabis: Avoid carrying Cannabis across the border without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada. In parts of the U.S., possessing cannabis is a serious criminal offense subject to arrest and prosecution.
Declare your belongings: Prepare your goods and have their receipts readily available while entering Canada. You are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if you choose to do so, be sure to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.
Bringing fireworks into Canada?: Check your fireworks and make sure you’re bringing the authorized ones.
Coming by boat?: Review reporting requirements for private boaters before making travel plans. All travellers entering Canada by boat must report to the CBSA without delay.
Declare any foods, plants, or animals: Consult the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website before bringing any food, plant and animal products into Canada.
Know what poultry products or byproducts you can import: Currently, conditions and restrictions may apply for some live birds, bird products and byproducts imported from the U.S. Updates are ongoing, so check for the latest information for travellers and be prepared to prove the origin of your poultry product at the border.
Not sure?: Ask a border services officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA, according to the agency.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a highly anticipated report on grocery store competition reveals about profit margins, barriers
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Amber Alert ends for six-year-old twin girls in Montreal
An Amber Alert issued for six-year-old twins in Montreal has ended.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Planning to travel for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day? CBSA shares tips for a smoother trip
Ahead of Canada Day and Independence Day long weekend, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has shared a reminder explaining expected border procedures for travellers.
Musk accepts training offer from Canadian MMA icon GSP for cage fight against Zuckerberg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly preparing for a cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he accepted a training offer from Canadian MMA icon Georges St-Pierre.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Postmedia in merger talks with Toronto Star owner Nordstar
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
Orca calf spotted near Tofino, B.C., an apparent new addition to an endangered pod
A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
'She's safe': Toronto police locate missing four-year-old girl
Toronto police are reaching out to the public for help locating a four-year-old child who has been missing for the past five days.
-
Ontario woman shocked condo won't allow her emotional support dog in unit
An Ontario woman said she was shocked to learn her emotional support dog wouldn't be allowed into her new condominium building.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. woman fighting for access to life-changing drug
A Cornwall, Ont. woman living with cystic fibrosis is fighting to receive coverage for a $308,000-per-year drug that could help treat her disease and save her life.
-
Two men critically injured after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Bylaw charges pending against Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints
Ottawa Bylaw is laying charges against the Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints, saying festival organizers did not obtain a noise exemption.
Barrie
-
Experts examine damage, confirm tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont.
The Northern Tornadoes Project investigators confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont., tossing debris and uprooting trees on Monday.
-
Former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm faces civil litigation amid murder charges
Former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm, accused of murdering his wife, Ashley, and dumping her body earlier this year, faces a court battle filed by her family concerning the couple's children.
-
Heavy rainfall causes damaging flooding in Innisfil
The Town of Innisfil advises residents to use extra caution amid localized flooding caused by significant rainfall and heavy downpours.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Locally owned grocers fight for their spot at the table
Small, locally owned grocery vendors are doing what they can do keep up in the industry as a handful of major retailers dominate the market.
London
-
Reconsideration, interviews, and months of delay end with same result — Ryan Gauss appointed to police board
It ended where it began — after months of indecision over filling a vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB). On Tuesday, city council was tasked with appointing one person from a list of five finalists as part of a lengthy selection process that included a highly publicized do-over.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Large tactical response after high-end vehicles stolen, suspects in custody
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Air quality statement in effect, chance of showers and localized smoke in the region
A special air quality statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.
Windsor
-
'It's scary, it really is': Worsening air quality worrying Windsor residents
The worst wildfire season in Canada is causing concern in Windsor, Ont. as a thick blanket of smoke rolled into the region Tuesday.
-
Legendary Essex County OPP canine 'Maximus' retires
Essex County OPP canine ‘Maximus’ is hanging up is harness and will soon be living an easy life filled with belly rubs.
-
Inflation down but food prices continue to stay high
The squeeze is being felt at check-out counters across the country as food price inflation continues to track above the rate of inflation in Canada.
Montreal
-
Inuk teen displaced from foster homes 78 times before her suicide: Quebec coroner
A Quebec coroner has released a report citing a 'shocking' number of times an Inuk teenager was moved from foster home to foster home before her suicide in 2019.
-
Company building Montreal's REM hit with health and safety violations
The company responsible for building Montreal's REM light rail has violated multiple health and safety regulations during the construction of the railway that put workers at risk, according to reports issued by Quebec's occupational health and safety commission (CNESST).
-
Amber Alert ends for six-year-old twin girls in Montreal
An Amber Alert issued for six-year-old twins in Montreal has ended.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
‘It’s a big price jump’: summer surge in demand for home heating oil ahead of the carbon tax
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect on July 1.
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings sweeping across Manitoba, tornado warnings end
Three tornado warnings that were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada in Manitoba Tuesday evening are now over.
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
More than 300 health care workers from Philippines accept jobs in Manitoba
A recruitment mission to bring Filipino nurses and health care aides to Manitoba is being touted as an 'overwhelming success' by the provincial government, though some say it's too early to celebrate.
Calgary
-
Langdon property owners fearful of accused serial rapist Robert Mantha's potential release
A bail decision is expected Friday in the case against 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha, who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women.
-
Child seriously injured in Calgary hit-and-run, driver of blue pickup truck sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge earlier this month that seriously injured a child.
-
Woman found dead in southeast Calgary; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city's southeast.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
-
Woodlands County assessing flood damage as all evacuation orders end
Parts of the county northwest of Edmonton were evacuated last week after days of rain, and the damage from it is now being assessed.
Vancouver
-
MAiD advocates prepare for court challenge of ban at Catholic Church-affiliated hospitals
After a woman was refused medical assistance in dying at a Vancouver hospital, advocates say the right of facilities associated with the Catholic Church to deny the proceudre will likely be challenged in court.
-
'It's just unwise to cancel this': Abbotsford anti-gang program funding ends
An anti-gang program in Abbotsford is at risk of falling victim to a lack of funding.
-
North Shore Rescue offers safety tips after missing hikers, senior dog rescued
For those planning to venture into the great outdoors over the long weekend, North Shore Rescue has ways you can stay safe—and hopefully avoid needing their assistance.
Politics
-
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
Future infrastructure funding to require climate change be taken into account
Canada's new national climate adaptation strategy will tie future federal infrastructure transfers to the provinces to projects that incorporate adaptation efforts starting next year.
Health
-
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
-
Nearly 36 million in Europe may have experienced long COVID: WHO official
Nearly 36 million people in Europe may have had long-lasting health problems from coronavirus infections they got during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's regional director said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
The rain that has been falling in northern Quebec since Monday likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires threatening several communities, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials say.
-
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail.
Entertainment
-
Canada Post stamp recognizes Quebecois filmmaker Denys Arcand
Acclaimed filmmaker Denys Arcand now has his own stamp.
-
Nickelback to be inducted into BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Wednesday
The Alberta-born, frequently B.C.-based quartet will be inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame with a StarWalk ceremony on downtown Vancouver's Granville Street at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and 90s including "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas," was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday.
Business
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
-
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
-
Musk accepts training offer from Canadian MMA icon GSP for cage fight against Zuckerberg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly preparing for a cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he accepted a training offer from Canadian MMA icon Georges St-Pierre.
Lifestyle
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
-
World’s hardest dish? Stir-fried stones are China’s latest street food fad
Dubbed 'the world’s hardest dish' – literally – a traditional stir-fry featuring stones as its key ingredient has sparked culinary curiosity on Chinese social media.
-
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Sports
-
Sheldon Keefe to return as Maple Leafs head coach: Treliving
Brad Treliving had a high opinion of his head coach from afar.
-
D.J. Smith to return to Ottawa; Senators may deal DeBrincat: Dorion
D.J. Smith and his coaching staff will return to the Ottawa Senators next season, the team's general manager says. Pierre Dorion also says the team is exploring the possibility of trading Alex DeBrincat.
-
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors, allowing 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.