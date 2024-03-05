PBO expects inflation to fall to 2% by end of year, deficit to grow amid weak economy

Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provinces
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting inflation will return to the Bank of Canada's two per cent target by the end of the year and the federal deficit will grow amid weakening economic conditions.
The budget watchdog released the latest economic and fiscal outlook today.
The report predicts the central bank could begin cutting interest rates in April, given the expectation that inflation will fall back to target by the end of 2024.
The PBO also anticipates the federal budget to grow to $46.8 billion for current fiscal year, which would exceed the government's fall projection of $40 billion.
But the Canadian economy is expected to grow by less than one per cent this year as high interest rates continue to weigh on consumers and businesses.
The report warns that if the Bank of Canada keeps interests rates higher for longer than expected, the deficit could be even higher and the economy weaker.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
When it comes to credit cards, the term 'minimum payment' is often used as a marketing ploy, promising customers that a seemingly small, manageable monthly payment will keep them in good standing with lenders.
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
The Ontario College of Family Physicians says more than half a million people living in Toronto don't have a family doctor.
A man from Montreal has been found guilty of trafficking a young woman who jumped off a third-storey balcony in Toronto in 2020 as a means of escape.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says his office at Ottawa City Hall was broken into overnight.
The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for tonight, with 10-15 mm of rain expected.
Ottawa Jazz Festival has released its summer lineup.
Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.
Tony Lucia will stand trial for first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Morris Conte.
Firefighters battled a destructive fire at a home in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.
OPP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
Wilmot has unanimously approved rezoning changes that will allow the Schneider family to donate over 230 acres of land to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
One of the founding members of Women's Enterprise Skills Training (W.E.S.T.) of Windsor who moved to Canada from Jamaica 65 years ago and is recognized as a longtime community activist has received the 2023 Ontario Senior Achievement Award.
Fairmount Properties indicates it is taking the City of Windsor to court over its decision to kill the company's proposed global village plan for the former Grace Hospital site.
A 46-year-old Chatham man has been charged after allegedly making threats on Facebook.
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
The mayor’s plan to open Portage and Main is raising concerns about what will happen to an iconic piece of art in the underground concourse.
The high cost of living and inflation is taking a toll on Canadians, but those living in Calgary and Edmonton are burdened by the most debt, a new report indicates.
A Stoney Nakoda woman has been charged with murder in a death on the First Nation last year.
Clouds kept temperatures from falling too far in the Edmonton area overnight and early this morning. The 7 a.m. temperature of -19 C in Edmonton (both Blatchford and Edmonton International Airport) was 10 degrees "warmer" than Elk Island and all of east-central Alberta was sitting in the -30 C to -35 C range this morning.
Neighbourhoods across Edmonton are starting to see the effects of changes to the city's zoning bylaw, and at least one homeowner is unhappy with the potential for a four-storey apartment to be built next to her house.
A man was detained in Port Moody Monday night after police were tipped off about a live-stream video showing a driver sending a vehicle into Burrard Inlet.
Backcountry enthusiasts are urged to be extra cautious while exploring B.C. and Alberta mountains over the next few days due to a high risk of avalanche.
Ronald McHaffie is among more than 400 individuals and companies that the B.C. Securities Commission says owe about $430 million in unpaid administrative penalties and disgorgement orders.
Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more expensive for the working class.
Seventeen cases of measles have been confirmed in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia — more than half of those in the Montreal area, while one Ontario case has been linked to a high school.
In response to the first measles case imported to B.C. since 2019, health officials are ramping up public information, doctors are preparing for anxious parents, and new immigrants are getting special supports, CTV News has learned.
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says he is 'deeply concerned' about the emergence of measles outbreaks in Canada, a risk that has grown as infections soar abroad and the country continues to struggle to meet vaccination targets.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over US$128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The famous booth from 'The Sopranos' final episode has been sold on eBay for US$82,600, according to the auction website.
Gary Goldsmith, an uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has joined the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house alongside contestants including Sharon Osbourne and Marisha Wallace, for a new series starting in the United Kingdom this week.
A Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that limits diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court has ruled.
When it comes to credit cards, the term 'minimum payment' is often used as a marketing ploy, promising customers that a seemingly small, manageable monthly payment will keep them in good standing with lenders.
Bella Thomson, the ten-year-old from Swift Current, Sask. who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
A 68-year-old technician in the Greater Toronto Area thought he had won just $50 in the lottery, until he noticed the extra zeroes at the end a few days later.
A veteran musher had to kill a moose after it injured his dog shortly after the start of this year’s Iditarod, race officials said Monday.
The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Kelly Olynyk to a multi-year contract extension, the NBA club announced Monday.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
