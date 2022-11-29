Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
In her past life Aziza Abu Sirdana has only known war, conflict, fear and isolation.
“If you are born in Gaza you don't know what life is,” she told CTV National News.
The 22-year-old Palestinian refugee fled to Canada after she learned about her father and grandfather's plans to hunt her down and kill her.
She arrived in Canada on March 24, 2022 full of hope for a new start in life. Her struggles only continued on Canadian soil.
CTV National News first sat down with Abu Sirdana at the beginning of November, after she stabbed herself in the stomach with a knife just below the ribcage while in a meeting with federal government officials with Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). She said she took the dangerous step in a desperate plea to find safe housing.
For more than seven months Abu Sirdana has been stuck living in a refugee hotel west of Toronto. While staying there she, and other refugees, say they were segregated and degraded by staff working for a taxpayer-funded resettlement agency. Strangers would also arrive at the hotel and prey on Abu Sidana and others, while trying to lure them into the sex trade, she said.
Sitting on a park bench a day after being released from hospital, Abu Sirdana told CTV National News: “I put a knife in my body because no one cares. Seriously no one cares.”
But it turns out there are Canadians who do care. After the 22-year-old shared her story with CTV National News, a family reached out to refugee advocate Mona Elshayal.
“A very kind woman reached out to me who was very concerned because she has a daughter around the same age. She felt bad because she thought, what would happen if this was my daughter? She just wanted to do what she could to help her out,” shares Elshayal.
Just last week, Abu Sirdana moved into a two-bedroom condo with the family’s daughter in Ottawa. All the young refugee says she ever wanted was a space where she felt safe. An apartment with her own bathroom and washroom. She now has that and a sense of humanity and self worth that she’s never experienced.
She can’t help but smile when talking about her new surrogate mother. "She gave me a chance at life. She said I’m here for you, if you need anything call me, if you’re sick I’ll be here the next day. Can you imagine anyone being so kind?”
Abu Sirdana’s new Canadian family have asked to remain anonymous, but the mother shares that she just wanted “to give Aziza a safe place to live, in our Canada, the Canada my daughter lives in. I want Aziza to achieve her dreams.”
Abu Sirdana is quick to share that she’s Muslim, and the family who’ve welcomed her as one of her own is Jewish. An unthinkable act of kindness amid the conflict back home is now a reality here on this side of the world.
Abu Sirdana said she previously couldn’t “imagine that there’s a Jewish family, that would say ‘welcome’ (and open their doors to a Muslim from Gaza) but this is Canada. This is life in Canada.
“Here in this country you have all these people from different places all living together. You can walk where you want, speak to who you want, be friends with who you want,” she said.
Elshayal, who helped facilitate the life-changing move, said: “my hope is that she feels she's in a safe place, that she has a family, that she has people that care about her and that she has every opportunity as she should when coming to Canada.”
Abu Sirdana had to put her university education on hold and now hopes to continue her studies, and her life.
“I feel reborn,” she said, adding that previously, “I didn’t know what love is, I didn’t know what life is.
Thanks to the generosity of one Canadian family she can now look forward to experiencing it.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.
Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
FIFA charge Croatia after fans taunt Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Croatia on Tuesday because of its fans' taunts aimed at Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties, during the teams' World Cup game.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Flu shot uptake below targets, particularly for older adults amid 'multi-demic' of viruses: survey
The flu shot is one of the best weapons in Canada’s arsenal to combat what health experts are calling a 'multi-demic' of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 that is making people sick and straining health-care systems.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Only one false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid inquiry performance
There was only one really false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance during the Emergencies Act inquiry and it was played on Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada’s David Lametti’s trumpet, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has signed a deal to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash.
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Staff at Toronto school say they're receiving death threats amid near-daily fights, violence
Staff at a Toronto high school say their environment has become unsafe – with students using bathrooms as “fight clubs” and death threats being levied at teachers – leading more than a dozen staff to walk off the job earlier this month.
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
Ottawa
-
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Driver strikes cyclist east of downtown Ottawa
An Ottawa cyclist was seriously injured after a driver struck him east of downtown early Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board cuts meeting short to end protest
The Ottawa Police Services Board abruptly ended its meeting Monday as public delegates held a protest demanding action on restoring hybrid meetings and freezing the police budget.
Barrie
-
Region expected to be blasted by wind storm
Strong wind gusts are expected in much of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County Wednesday.
-
Lakehead University matching donations for Giving Tuesday
Lakehead University's alum association is matching all new gifts for scholarships, bursaries and awards of up to $52,000.
-
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Catholic school board provides progress update after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy just over a year ago is back in the spotlight.
-
Suspicious death investigation underway in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
-
Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford
Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.
London
-
Fatal house fire near Teeswater
OPP are investigating a fatal fire near Teeswater. First responders were called to the scene along County Road 6 in Culross Township around 9 a.m. on Monday.
-
New Maple Leaf Foods plant up and running in London
Production is underway at the new Maple Leaf Foods plant in London.
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jason Bellaire named new Windsor police chief
The Windsor Police Services Board has announced a new chief.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
Chatham woman charged with shoplifting in Leamington
A Chatham woman is charged after a shoplifting incident in Leamington.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal expected to announce highest tax increase since 2010
The City of Montreal is expected to announce an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010.
-
From jihadism to far-right violence: Montreal anti-radicalization centre shifts focus
After a period of organizational turbulence, the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence has continued its work, with a lower profile, a smaller budget, and a focus that has increasingly shifted from radical Islam to the far right and conspiracy theorists.
-
Francois Legault to unveil his game plan on Wednesday as Quebec parliamentary session begins
MNAs will begin their 43rd session at the national assembly in Quebec City. Questions remain about whether Parti Quebecois members will be able to take their seats after refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.
Atlantic
-
'This shouldn't have happened again': Renewed calls for immediate plan after another N.B. ER waiting room death
New Brunswick’s opposition parties say the provincial government isn’t being open about any immediate plans of reducing ER wait times.
-
N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay
The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
'This is not a small operation': Brandon police bust alleged family cocaine trafficking network
Brandon police have made one of the largest cocaine busts in its history, taking down an alleged family drug-trafficking network that brought in kilograms of cocaine into the city.
-
Heavy police presence outside Transcona home on Monday evening
A heavy police presence was seen outside a home in Transcona on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Vehicle stolen in break-in at officer's home in Cochrane recovered, RCMP badge still missing
RCMP officials confirm one of two vehicles stolen during a recent break-in at an officer's home in Cochrane has been located, but the second vehicle and a stolen badge have yet to be recovered.
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Edmonton mom says she was beaten, robbed in random attack outside LRT station
Another Edmontonian has come forward to express frustration and sadness about the lack of safety in and around the city's transit centres. She's also calling for more officers on the ground.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The cold is here...and it's staying
It'll get even colder later this week and there's not much sign of a return to average (highs in the -2 C to -4 C range) over the next five to 10 days.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
B.C. man honoured for saving friend's life using CPR
Alaster Osborne was honoured at his Squamish, B.C., woodshop Monday with an award for helping to save his business partner's life using CPR.
-
B.C. landlord loses bid to evict renter over $3K in unpaid utilities
A landlord's attempt to evict a renter from a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over thousands of dollars in unpaid utilities has been rejected due to vague wording in their tenancy agreement.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from experts on misinformation, social media
A public inquiry is turning its attention to the role of online misinformation this morning as it continues probing Ottawa's use of emergency legislation to quell last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Health
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
-
Flu shot uptake below targets, particularly for older adults amid 'multi-demic' of viruses: survey
The flu shot is one of the best weapons in Canada’s arsenal to combat what health experts are calling a 'multi-demic' of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 that is making people sick and straining health-care systems.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
-
U.K. waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry
The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups.
Entertainment
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
-
Jay Leno performing at California comedy club, two weeks after burn accident
Jay Leno is returning to the comedy stage Sunday night, two weeks after sustaining significant burn injuries in a gasoline fire.
-
Balenciaga suing production company for US$25M over controversial campaign
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is suing the production company behind its Spring 2023 ad campaign after paperwork about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was identified in one of the images.
Business
-
Canadian economy grew at annualized rate of 2.9 per cent in third quarter
The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 per cent in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has signed a deal to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash.
Lifestyle
-
Why most men don't have enough close friends
Friendships aren't just about those you sit with on the school bus or play alongside on your childhood baseball team — they are a core component of the human experience, experts say. But making and retaining deep, meaningful friendships as an adult is hard, especially for men, according to research.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
-
Parenting website reveals annual list of top 100 baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and still trying to choose a name, a new list of the top 100 most popular names might help you to find one.
Sports
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury
Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.