Ottawa misses deadline to respond to Emergencies Act commission findings

These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
One year ago, Rouleau issued his final report on the government's decision to declare a public order emergency during the "Freedom Convoy" protests, which gridlocked the streets around Parliament and blocked international border crossings.
Rouleau found the government was justified in invoking the act, but made 56 recommendations for the future, including several suggested amendments to the law itself.
He ordered the government to respond to those recommendations within 12 months, to say which of them will be implemented and provide a timeline.
Rouleau didn't impose any penalties for missing the deadline, and it wasn't legally binding.
The public safety minister's office says it will have more information about the government's response "soon" and didn't offer a justification for missing Rouleau's deadline.
One possible wrench in the response is a Federal Court decision in January that contrasted Rouleau's conclusions. It called the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared the emergency just over two years ago, after thousands of protesters entrenched themselves in downtown Ottawa streets for weeks. They used big-rigs and other vehicles in a demonstration of opposition to Trudeau's government and COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Spinoff protests also blockaded border crossings with the United States and various provincial legislatures.
The emergency declaration granted extraordinary powers to governments, police and banks to limit the protesters' rights to freedom of assembly, freeze bank accounts and compel the co-operation of private companies, all in an effort to put a stop to the demonstrations.
It was the first time the legislation was invoked since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, which means the various inquiries and court challenges that have followed will set a precedent for the legal threshold to use it in the future.
When Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, it triggered two investigations that were built into the legislation: a federal inquiry and a parliamentary committee, tasked with studying how the extraordinary powers granted to the federal government were used.
The committee was struck in March 2022 and has met more than two dozen times but has yet to file a substantial report. Its work has been stymied by a massive backlog of documents that must be translated into both official languages before they can be considered.
The translation work is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and MPs have expressed frustration about the delays.
The Federal Court ruling complicated matters further this week, as Conservative MP Glen Motz called for several ministers to be grilled by the committee for a second time.
He also asked for more information about the legal advice cabinet used to make its decision to use the legislation to try to quell the protests.
"Was this legal, did they follow the rules of law, was it Charter compliant? Those are all things that we need to examine as a committee," Motz said at a meeting of the committee Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England, police said Sunday.
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Israel on Sunday condemned Brazil's president for comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of being antisemitic and trivializing the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II.
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch held a special service Sunday dedicated to healing and thanksgiving, a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers.
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police have set up a command post in North York's Jane-Finch area following two back-to-back shootings over the weekend, one of which was fatal.
A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital late Sunday afternoon following a collision with a driver in Scarborough.
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
The Ottawa Police Service has stepped up its presence outside St. Elizabeth's Church in Carlington after several disturbances over the past few weeks.
A snow squall watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday, with forecasters saying heavy snow could reduce visibility at times.
York Regional Police are seeking witnesses following a crash that killed one person and injured several others in King Township.
A 17-year-old is facing impaired driving charges after an early morning collision in Midland on Sunday.
The show will continue in Wasaga Beach on Sunday, as the town confirms Blue Rodeo will take the stage as planned.
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.
A comprehensive guide to what will be open and closed in Windsor for Family Day on Feb. 19. We've also provided a list of fun things to do that day.
A third-year Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Windsor who originally expected to raise around $4,000 for Windsor Regional Hospital by selling popcorn says he has exceeded his fundraising goal by six times.
Black Kids in Action (BKIA), a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Black youths in Windsor-Essex through dance, drama and dialogue, hosts an annual stage show for Black History Month.
After a turbulent few months of negotiations, strikes, and union votes, the Quebec government has outlined some "massive" education investments, promising to improve working conditions for the province's teachers.
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
After being in operation for more than seven decades, the owner of Jack & Jill says a new bus lane is hurting business.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
There was an emotional march to honour Indigenous women that took place on the streets of downtown Halifax on Sunday.
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
Thousands of people passed through the grounds of Whittier Park to mark the long weekend and the beginning of Festival du Voyageur.
With another shutdown of the Nestaweya River Trail on Saturday, its future for the rest of the season is up in the air.
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
An exotic animal rescue is bringing a little wildlife to Stampede Park this weekend.
Alberta's Jeffrey Read placed second in the men’s super-G on Sunday for the first FIS Alpine World Cup podium finish of his career in a race held in Kvitfjell, Norway.
A heavy police presence could be seen on Manning Drive near 144 Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since Thursday.
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
It's not just you. A lot people think Google searches are getting worse. And the rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to look up information.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
Stars from both sides of the Atlantic and beyond converged in London Sunday for the 77th British Academy Film Awards, where atom-bomb epic "Oppenheimer" could smash a 53-year-old record if it makes good on its field-leading 13 nominations.
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Leonard Lauder — heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics empire — coined the term "lipstick effect" in the early aughts, when many countries were in the throes of a recession, to describe the way customers with less to spend were still willing to splurge on a small item.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
In his annual All-Star weekend news conference, Adam Silver said he believes the league’s rules, which mandate players must generally play in at least 65 games to be eligible for post-season awards, have had their intended effect.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.