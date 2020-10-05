TORONTO -- An orphaned five-year-old Canadian girl has been rescued after being stranded in a crowded Syrian refugee camp, CTV News has learned.

The girl, who is known publicly as Amira, is in the care of a consular official and is on her way to Canada to be with her uncle, the family’s lawyer confirmed to CTV National News’ Paul Workman.

“We are delighted by this news and would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has made this possible,” Amira’s uncle said through the lawyer.

The girl was found on the side of a road last year after her mother, father and three siblings were killed in the last battle to destroy ISIS. Since then, her uncle has campaigned to have Amira repatriated. At one point, he travelled to Syria to visit her and prove her identity.

Earlier this year, the family filed an application in Federal Court to put further pressure on the government, arguing that the feds had failed to provide Amira emergency travel documents and complete the proper protocols with the Syrian government in order to repatriate the girl.

The family is asking for privacy as Amira transitions into her new life in Canada.