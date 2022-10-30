Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
Stephen Lecce's announcement came hours after the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers, announced that it was giving the required five days' notice to start a full strike on Friday. They are in a legal strike position on Thursday.
"Because CUPE refuses to withdraw their intent to strike, in order to avoid shutting down classes we will have no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning," Lecce said in a statement late Sunday.
The government had been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but Lecce said the new deal would give 2.5-per-cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for all others.
CUPE has been seeking annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent as well as overtime at twice the regular pay rate, 30 minutes of paid prep time per day for educational assistants and ECEs, an increase in benefits and professional development for all workers.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said the government's move is not just an attack on the lowest-paid education workers, but on labour in general.
"This is concerning not just for our teacher allies, but I think for every single worker in this province," Walton said. "This is a government that is not working for workers and it's clear."
Walton said CUPE will be "looking at every avenue to fight back," and noted there were similar actions taken by the former Liberal government.
Education unions won a court challenge several years ago against the Liberal government over legislation known as Bill 115, which froze some of their wages and limited their ability to strike.
The judge ruled that the government "substantially interfered with meaningful collective bargaining" and Ontario was left having to pay more than $100 million in remedies to the unions.
At least three Ontario school boards have said they would shut down schools if support staff fully withdraw their services.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board have all said that they would not be able to operate safely if CUPE members walk off the job.
The Toronto District School Board told parents that it was assessing the impact of a possible CUPE strike, but that maintaining a normal routine would be "very difficult" and families should be "prepared for all possibilities."
In 2019, CUPE and the government reached a last-minute deal the day before workers had been set to go on a full strike.
Mediated talks between the province and union broke down earlier this month.
Other than the proposal on wages, the government's offer seeks to keep all other areas the same as the previous deal except for a cut to sick leave pay.
The province wants to institute what it's calling a five-day "waiting period'' for short-term disability, during which a worker would receive 25 per cent of their normal pay and 90 per cent for the rest of the 120 days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers this week
Slated to appear on the stand this week as part of the Emergencies Act inquiry are protest organizers who can shed light on the conception of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
-
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
Ottawa
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
-
Education workers at three Ottawa school boards could go on strike Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all in-person students will shift to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 4.
-
Forge FC defeat Atletico Ottawa in CPL final
Forge FC defeated Atletico Ottawa 2-0 in the Canadian Premier League final Sunday evening at TD Place.
Barrie
-
Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council
New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.
-
Late-night crash in New Tecumseth kills lone driver
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth Friday night.
-
Crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday morning in Mulmur.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
-
Life-threatening injuries following crash in Mapleton Township: OPP
A driver is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mapleton Township Sunday evening.
London
-
Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
-
LDCSB provides labour update, Sunday evening
The London District Catholic School Board addressed parents, guardians, and staff regarding the potential upcoming strike
-
'I love the contact': London Wolfpaac become city’s first all-girls tackle football team
London has one of the richest football history’s in Canada.
Windsor
-
Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
-
Impact Wrestling ready to return to Windsor for first Canadian show in three years
Impact Wrestling is making its highly anticipated return to Canada next spring with its first two scheduled shows taking place in Windsor
-
Eight people injured in single-vehicle crash on Kent Bridge Road
Eight people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent Sunday, police say four have since been airlifted to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Montreal
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts Monday. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News at 6 p.m. with Amanda Kline for Oct. 30, 2022
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Atlantic
-
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Anti-war protest held in Halifax after world’s largest aircraft carrier docks
It’s been two days since the world’s largest aircraft carrier and some NATO allies arrived in Halifax. While their presence has sparked a lot of curiosity, some aren’t happy the warships are here.
Winnipeg
-
Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices
Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.
-
'It makes me proud': Indigenous craft marketplace embodies reconciliation
First Nations crafters were showing off their work Sunday afternoon at an Indigenous craft marketplace in the north part of Winnipeg.
-
How Oak Hammock Marsh is celebrating Halloween
It was a spooky, fun time for families at Oak Hammock Marsh this weekend, as the wetland discovery centre celebrated Halloween with a scavenger hunt and pumpkin carving.
Calgary
-
Father of Kaiti Perras speaks out against lawyer's appeal in de Grood case
One of the parents of the five young people killed by Matthew de Grood spoke out about the most recent motion by de Grood's lawyers to appeal a decision to keep him incarcerated.
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Edmonton
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
-
Highway 93 reopens after 20 vehicles involved in crashes: RCMP
RCMP say Highway 93 North between Lake Louise and Jasper was impassable for several hours as emergency crews responded to more than a dozen crashes Sunday afternoon.
-
Tires of several vehicles slashed in Parkallen neighbourhood overnight
Residents of a south-central Edmonton neighbourhood got a rude awakening Sunday to find their tires had been slashed.
Vancouver
-
Doug McCallum must now pay his own legal bills, Surrey’s incoming mayor says
On the eve of Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial, Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke said her predecessor is now on the hook to pay the high-priced lawyer he’s hired to defend himself in court.
-
1 dead after Maple Ridge crash
The coroner is on scene and four people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Sunday.
-
'He's never done anything like this before': Family offers reward in search for missing Burnaby man
The family of a missing Burnaby man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
Politics
-
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers this week
Slated to appear on the stand this week as part of the Emergencies Act inquiry are protest organizers who can shed light on the conception of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
Health
-
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
-
Musk's first real test with Twitter as elections loom in U.S., Brazil
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
Entertainment
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
-
Actors call for change in casting business as dozens allege former talent agency withheld payments
Dozens of Toronto actors allege they are owed thousands of dollars after their talent agency withheld payments from production companies and a police investigation is now underway.
-
Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
Business
-
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
-
Amid growing criticism, Macklem says Bank of Canada's independence not under threat
As criticism piles on from politicians, pundits and interest groups, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he's felt no threat to the institution's independence.
-
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many travelling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver man's pumpkin portraits pay tribute to the Queen
In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a Vancouver man has carved three pumpkin portraits of the late monarch, and is making the designs available for free online.
-
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Sports
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
-
Brooklyn Nets owner condemns star Kyrie Irving for tweet about documentary deemed antisemitic
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Saturday tweeted that he 'meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs' after the owner of his NBA team condemned him for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed antisemitic.
-
Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final
Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday.
Autos
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday.
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.