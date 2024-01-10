Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border

Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.

The RCMP said it intercepted a truckload of narcotics headed through a Niagara-on-the-Lake border crossing on Sept. 26.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they estimated the cargo was worth around $6.5 million after a sample tested positive for cocaine.

On Dec. 19, authorities charged 35-year-old Sukhwinder Dhanju with offences related to drug importation and trafficking.

Dhanju was released from custody with "strict conditions," according to the RCMP. He's due to appear in a St. Catharines, Ont., courthouse in February.

Canadian federal police collaborated with border services to make the arrest and "significant seizure of narcotics," wrote border services district director Jeff Walters in the release.