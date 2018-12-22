One winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 7:23AM EST
TORONTO -- This should be an especially happy holiday season for at least one Lotto Max player.
There was just one winning ticket for the $60 million dollar jackpot in Friday night's draw -- and it was purchased somewhere in Ontario.
The exact location has yet to be revealed.
There were also 48 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 20 of them were claimed by a total of 34 ticket holders, meaning some of those prizes will be shared.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 28 will be approximately $38 million.
