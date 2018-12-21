Feeling lucky, Canada? $122M in combined lotto jackpots up for grabs
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 7:43AM EST
Christmas could come early for some lucky lottery players this weekend, when two large jackpots with a combined total of $122 million are up for grabs.
On Friday, the Lotto Max draw will have an estimated jackpot of $60 million along with 50 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.
The following day, Lotto 649 players will have their chance to win big with a special holiday super draw. Along with the estimated $7 million jackpot, a guaranteed five cash prizes of $1 million each will also be drawn.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'He led by example:' Residential school survivor remembered as loving father
- Fraud charges for former manager of organization that supports charities
- Conflict over fee for Indigenous cannabis retailers could end up in court
- B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change costs
- Feeling lucky, Canada? $122M in combined lotto jackpots up for grabs