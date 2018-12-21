

CTVNews.ca Staff





Christmas could come early for some lucky lottery players this weekend, when two large jackpots with a combined total of $122 million are up for grabs.

On Friday, the Lotto Max draw will have an estimated jackpot of $60 million along with 50 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

The following day, Lotto 649 players will have their chance to win big with a special holiday super draw. Along with the estimated $7 million jackpot, a guaranteed five cash prizes of $1 million each will also be drawn.