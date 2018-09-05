One arrested, two in hospital after altercation at Milton, Ont., elementary school
Police tape preserves the scene of a stabbing at Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School. (David Ritchie)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 6:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 6:42AM EDT
MILTON, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say two 13-year-olds were taken to hospital and one has been arrested after a fight involving a knife at an elementary school.
Halton Regional Police say they were called to Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School in Milton, Ont., at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say several youths were involved in an altercation, and two were injured when "a knife was used."
Investigators say the two youths suffered minor injuries.
Police say a 13-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday evening and faces several weapons charges.
He's been released to the custody of his parents and is due in youth court later this month.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dismantled military aircraft taking road trip from Halifax to Ontario
- One arrested, two in hospital after altercation at Milton, Ont., elementary school
- Police close off section of downtown Ottawa after several calls about a bear
- First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt, says situation is 'dire'
- Toronto beats temperature record as students swelter in schools without AC