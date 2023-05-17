Nunavut declares state of emergency to help restore water services in Kinngait
The Nunavut government has declared a state of emergency in Kinngait to help restore water services in the hamlet.
The territory says an electrical issue at the community's water pumphouse is limiting its ability to distribute treated water.
It says available reserve volumes have been depleted, posing a risk to public health and community infrastructure.
The territorial government says the state of emergency will allow it to expedite its response and give it more authority to control public resources.
The state of emergency will be in effect for 14 days.
The hamlet on Dorset Island was formerly known as Cape Dorset until 2020 and is home to around 1,400 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
