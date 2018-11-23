Number of E. coli cases in Canada increases to 22
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 2:21PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 2:37PM EST
Health officials in Canada are confirming that 22 people have now tested positive for E. coli after eating contaminated romaine lettuce.
On Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there were three new cases, which brings the total to 22 confirmed cases.
Officials said E. coli had sickened 17 people in Quebec, four in Ontario and one in New Brunswick.
More to come...
