Nova Scotia RCMP constable charged with sexual assault, voyeurism
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:02PM EST
METEGHAN, N.S. -- Nova Scotia's police watchdog says an RCMP constable has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism after an alleged incident at a party.
The Serious Incident Response Team says it was contacted on Dec. 17 by the RCMP in southwest Nova Scotia regarding allegations against a Mountie involving a female.
The team says the incidents are alleged to have happened at a party at the home of another RCMP member during the early morning hours of Dec 16.
Const. Yannick Frechette, a member of the Meteghan detachment, will appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Feb. 19.
SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.
Investigations are led by independent civilian director Felix Cacchione, a former Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice.
