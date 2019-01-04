

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- An RCMP officer in Nova Scotia has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a firearm.

The province's independent police watchdog agency issued a statement saying Const. Asad Mari, based in New Minas, N.S., has also been charged with careless storage of a firearm.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the charges relate to incidents between July 1, 2018 and Nov. 1, 2018.

The agency says Kings District RCMP arrested the officer after receiving a complaint from a third party on Nov. 24.

Under the Police Act, the RCMP referred the case to the Serious Incident Response Team, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

Mari is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kentville, N.S., on Jan. 29.