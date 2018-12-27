

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- RCMP say a Mountie based in Regina has been charged with forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police launched an investigation on Dec. 18 after receiving a report about an encounter that happened a week earlier.

They say the officer was not on duty when the alleged offences took place.

The officer, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victims, made a brief court appearance after being arrested and has been released from custody with numerous conditions.

RCMP say the officer has been placed on administrative duties and is to appear in Regina provincial court on Jan. 3.

A code of conduct investigation has also been ordered by RCMP.