

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government is appointing civilian advisers to help the RCMP modernize after years of grappling with internal bullying and harassment.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki are announcing the creation of the management advisory board today at a news conference in Ottawa.

Members of an interim board will be in place by April 1, with legislative changes coming this spring to make the board permanent.

Initially, the mandate of the board will focus on priorities such as supporting the development of a strategy that puts people first, RCMP business modernization and employee health and well-being.

The board will include up to 13 part-time appointees, including a chair and vice-chair.

It will not be in involved in matters relating to active law-enforcement investigations in keeping with the principle of police independence.