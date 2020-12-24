TORONTO -- Even a pandemic can’t stop Santa Claus from coming to town.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) is keeping up with its tradition of tracking Santa’s journey around the world as he delivers presents to children on Christmas.

Usually, hundreds of volunteers assist with answering phone calls for updates on Santa’s whereabouts, however, the pandemic has forced a smaller team to take on the load.

Nonetheless, NORAD says they are prepared for this year and are providing updates through the Santa Tracker app and through the NORAD Tracks Santa website.

“NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call centre volunteers safe,” NORAD said in a news release.

So, when will Santa arrive in Canada?

A spokesperson for NORAD told CTVNews.ca that Canadians can expect Santa's arrival between 9 p.m. and midnight local time.

Commander Eric Kenny of the Canadian NORAD detailed how the command will be tracking Santa's trip through Canada.

“Traditionally he’ll come in somewhere around Newfoundland and we’ll be tracking him closely with our North Morning System as well as with our satellite feeds,” Kenny told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

Kenny says the Canadian command will actually be escorting Santa when he arrives in Bagotville, Que, where pilots will ensure the airspace is clear for a safe trip through the country.

Canada’s top health official Dr. Theresa Tam ensured Canadian children earlier this month that they will be receiving a visit from Santa after deeming him an essential worker.