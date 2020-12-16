TORONTO -- Despite pandemic-related measures restricting travel for many Canadians during the holidays, Santa and his reindeer will be able to fly through open skies on Christmas Eve after Transport Canada greenlit his travel.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced that Santa had been cleared for takeoff in Canadian airspace this Christmas season.

“While many Canadians are restricting their holiday gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, Transport Canada officials have ensured that Santa and his reindeer have taken all necessary precautions so they can safely deliver presents to the boys and girls across the country,” the department said in a statement.

Transport Canada said their security experts had conducted their “routine sleigh and reindeer inspections” and “validated Santa’s pilot licence.”

The big man in red has been embracing public health measures as well, according to the department, which includes washing his hands, maintaining a distance of two metres from the elves in the workshop, and wearing his face covering when he’s unable to physically distance.

Santa even downloaded the federal government’s COVID Alert app on his smartphone, according to the announcement.

“This year, it’s especially important for Santa to follow the measures in place for safe travel,” Garneau said.

“Santa and his crew provide an essential service in Canada and I am thrilled to clear Santa for takeoff in Canadian airspace this Christmas. I would like to remind Canadians to avoid non-essential travel and I want to wish everyone a very happy and safe holiday season.”

Santa will also have to undergo a health check and temperature screening before the sleigh takes off, Transport Canada added.

“Rest assured, Santa’s rosy cheeks are a sign of good health. As for Rudolph, his nose is shining brighter than ever before and he and the other reindeer are healthy and ready for takeoff!” the statement said.

For anyone wishing to track Santa’s progress on the big night, Transport Canada referred them to NORAD’s Santa Tracker and to Twitter where they can follow along with the #NoradTracksSanta hashtag.