

CTVNews.ca Staff





Mere days before Santa Claus makes his trek around the world, a commander of the military team tracking his journey has revealed how the man in the red suit achieves the impossible.

In an interview with CTV News Channel on Friday, Maj. Kathleen Leaton, Mission Crew Commander with the Santa Trackers at Canadian Forces Base North Bay, revealed how Santa circumnavigates the globe in his one-night delivery run.

“Santa experiences time a little differently than you or I,” she said. “What seems to us to be 24 hours is actually weeks, months to him, potentially. He’s operating in a slightly different space-time continuum.”

Without that ability, covering the 160 million kilometres needed to visit each home -- as estimated by Purdue University physicist Arnold Pompos -- seems an impossible challenge.

North American Aerospace Defence Command’s Santa-tracking mission dates back to 1955, when children kept calling a phone number incorrectly printed in a Colorado Springs newspaper advertisement for Sears. The ad billed the number as a direct line to Santa, but callers were instead connected to CONAD, as NORAD was called at the time.

Rather than hang up on the children, Col. Harry Shoup had his operators update each child on Santa’s whereabouts and a tradition was born.

WATCH the NORAD Santa Tracker livestream on CTVNews.ca on Christmas Eve