No winning ticket for Friday night's $16 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next draw on April 19 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 8:40AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $16 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on April 19 will grow to approximately $25 million.
