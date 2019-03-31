No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million dollar prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 3 will be approximately $10 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario crash leaves one dead, six injured
- One person injured after plane crash in northwestern Ontario
- Quebec woman seriously injured after being attacked by three large dogs
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Toddler found wandering streets in downtown Toronto reunited with parents