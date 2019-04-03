

CTVNews.ca Staff





The jackpot is going up and gamblers will be able to play twice as often when several Lotto Max changes take effect next month.

Beginning May 11, Canadian lottery players will be able to purchase tickets for the regular Friday draws as well as a new weekly draw on Tuesdays.

Additionally, the maximum jackpot will increase from $60 million to $70 million.

Before Lotto Max players get too excited, however, the odds of winning will actually decrease under the new system.

That’s because the lottery will be adding an extra available number - 50 - for players to choose when they select their seven numbers.

Come May, gamblers will be able to choose numbers between 1 and 50 instead of the previous available options of 1 and 49.

With the additional number, the odds of winning the jackpot jumps from 1 in 28 million to 1 in 33 million.

Players can be consoled by the fact that the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation, which is jointly run by five provincial lottery commissions, will add two new lower-tier bonus prizes and Maxmillion prizes will continue to be added when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

The $5 cost per play will remain the same.