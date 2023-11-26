Canada

    • Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's

    Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L -

    A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.

    The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement on Sunday saying officers responded to a weapons offence downtown that is "believed to be firearms-related."

    The constabulary is asking residents to avoid the area of Brazil Street in order to prevent the risk of escalating the ongoing police response.

    The Downtown St. John's Business Commission, who organized the parade, released a statement on social media saying today's event would be cancelled and postponed until next weekend due to the firearms situation.

    The business commission says the postponement comes at the request of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in order to reduce risk to the thousands of residents expected to come downtown for the parade.

    The cancellation and postponement notice was issued about thirty minutes before the parade was set to start.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.

